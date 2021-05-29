Willmar man sentenced for sexually assaulting girls, ages 6 and 9

May 29—WILLMAR — A Willmar man was sentenced Monday to jail time and probation after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two girls in 2018 and 2019. Prison time was stayed.

Joshua Peter Balkan Swift, 41, was sentenced by District Judge Jennifer Fischer to 10 years of supervised probation and 180 days in jail following a March Norgaard plea agreement under which he pleaded guilty to two counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.

Swift was also sentenced to 36 months in prison for the first count and 48 months in prison for the second count. Both prison sentences were stayed pending successful completion of probation.

A Norgaard plea means a person cannot recall the facts of the case due to memory loss but does not maintain their innocence.

Swift must also undergo a psychological sexual evaluation, have no contact with anyone under 18, submit a DNA sample and must register as a predatory offender, among many other conditions of probation.

Under the plea agreement, four felony criminal sex charges against Swift were dismissed.

Swift was arrested in the fall of 2020 after a woman reported to the Willmar Police Department in May 2019 that Swift had touched her young daughters inappropriately, according to court records.

In two interviews with a police officer and a Kandiyohi County child protection specialist, the girls, ages 6 and 9, described incidents of being touched by Swift. The second interview came later, when the girls told their mother they hadn't told the full story because they were embarrassed.

According to the criminal complaint, the 6-year-old said Swift had touched her under her clothes and underwear more than once. Sometimes, the 9-year-old was in the room, too. The 9-year-old said Swift had started touching her when she was 7.

The touching stopped when the girls told their grandmother, who told their mother, according to the court file.

Both girls said during the first interview that Swift had touched them on the chest and between their legs. The older girl said Swift sometimes rubbed his genitals on her backside while he was in her bedroom.

In a second interview, the younger girl said Swift had pulled her pants and underwear down and touched her while he thought she was sleeping. Afterward, he told her that her brother had done something weird.

The older girl said Swift had rubbed his genitals on her more extensively than she had first described.

The girls' mother told authorities she confronted Swift about touching the girls. He reported that he first said he could not have done that. He also said he did not remember doing it and must have blacked out.