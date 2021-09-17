Willmar man sentenced to stayed 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography

Sep. 17—WILLMAR — A Willmar man was sentenced to 15 months in prison — stayed for five years — Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possessing child pornography.

Junior Javier Morales Aguirre, 19, entered an Alford plea to the charge in July.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to make a conviction likely. It is treated like any other guilty plea at sentencing.

In accordance with Aguirre's petition to enter the Alford plea to the child pornography possession charge, a felony charge of disseminating child pornography was dismissed.

Minnesota Eighth Judicial District Judge Jennifer Fischer also ordered Aguirre to serve 117 days in jail; he was given credit for 117 days served.

Aguirre will be under supervised probation for five years, during which time he must undergo a psychological-sexual evaluation, have no contact with the victim or victim's family, not possess or use any pornographic material, remain law-abiding, not possess or use firearms, ammunition or explosives and to give a DNA sample. He will also not be allowed to vote or register to vote until he is discharged from probation.

According to the criminal complaint, Aguirre is accused of compiling a video of various child pornography scenes and sending it to a juvenile family member via Facebook Messenger in January. The video showed different scenes of a girl believed to be around 10 or 11. Some scenes involved penetration.

After Aguirre was arrested on May 21, his electronic devices were seized. He confirmed his Facebook account with law enforcement and said he did recall videos of children having sex being sent to or from his relative.

The relative initially told law enforcement that Aguirre didn't send him the pornography but later admitted knowing about the video Aguirre sent.

The juvenile told law enforcement the video had been circulating amongst his friends and acknowledged it was a minor in the video. He wasn't sure if Aguirre had been the one who sent him the video because a lot of his friends had it.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension referred the case to the Willmar Police Department in April. The BCA had received a tip from Facebook, which reported Aguirre's account uploaded the video and sent it via Messenger to his family member.

The IP address where the video was uploaded is linked to Aguirre's address in Willmar.