Willmar man to serve probation for making threats during disturbance at his apartment building

Jun. 15—WILLMAR

— A Willmar man who was charged in November with threatening Willmar police who were responding to reports of the man making threats against others will serve five years of supervised probation.

Patrick Scott Tempel, 30, pleaded guilty in April to one felony count of terroristic threats and one misdemeanor weapons charge. Two other felony terroristic threats charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

In Monday's sentencing in Kandiyohi County District Court, Tempel was granted a stay of imposition, under which successful completion of probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction on his record. Probation conditions include no contact with the victims, no use of firearms, no use of drugs or alcohol and following the recommendations of a substance use assessment.

According to the criminal complaint, Tempel threatened to kill a woman who lived in his southeast Willmar apartment building if she called law enforcement after he told the woman he would kill a friend of hers.

Witnesses and law enforcement saw Tempel with a baseball bat and heard him threaten the woman.

When he saw law enforcement at the apartment building the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2021, he went back inside his apartment and locked the door. He began to yell and throw things in his apartment when law enforcement told him to come out.

Tempel threatened to shoot officers if they came into his apartment and told law enforcement they would have to use their handguns if he left his apartment, the complaint states.

Law enforcement saw Tempel stab through his door with a knife.

He told law enforcement that he had an ax, knives, a bat, crossbows and a .30-30 rifle and that they should leave because "(they) knew the only way this could end."

The Willmar Police Department SWAT team eventually arrived on the scene, and negotiators engaged Tempel, who eventually came out of his apartment and was arrested.

According to the complaint, law enforcement found four crossbow bolts, two crossbow cocking cords, two pairs of black metal knuckles, one automatic folding knife, a sports brand camouflage crossbow and an aluminum bat.

For the felony conviction, Tempel was also sentenced Monday to 128 days in jail with credit for eight days served. Staggered 30-day jail terms will begin Aug. 25, and subsequent terms after the initial may be deferred if he is compliant with all conditions. Fines and fees of $590 were ordered.

For the misdemeanor conviction on dangerous weapons, Tempel was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 82 days stayed and credit for eight days already served. One year of probation and a $50 fine also were ordered.