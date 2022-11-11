Willmar man to serve probation for role in 2020 fight outside Zorbaz in Spicer

Nov. 11—WILLMAR

— One of the three parties arrested for fighting at Zorbaz in July of 2020 was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and a stayed jail sentence for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Sixto Reyes, 34, of Willmar, was sentenced Oct. 17 in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Judge David Mennis gave Reyes credit for three days already served in jail and stayed the remaining 87 days. Reyes will not have to serve those days if he remains compliant with his probation.

According to the sentencing order, conditions for Reyes include that he is prohibited from the Zorbaz location in Spicer, and he must not commit any aggressive or threatening behaviors.

Two other misdemeanor charges, a fifth-degree assault and obstruction, were dismissed.

Reyes was one of three parties arrested Aug. 22, 2020, after Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies dispersed a crowd of more than 50 people and stopped multiple fights outside Zorbaz in Spicer.