Willmar man stabbed Friday night at Willmar apartment building

Nov. 16—WILLMAR — A 26-year-old Willmar man was stabbed Friday night in an apartment building on the 1100 block of Becker Avenue Southwest, according to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

According to the release, first responders found the man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

He was transported to Carris Health — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar by a CentraCare ambulance and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment.

The man's current medical status is not known to police.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains active.