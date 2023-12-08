Willmar mayor admonishes city councilors over cellphone use at meetings

Dec. 8—WILLMAR

— Willmar Mayor Doug Reese on Monday implored that Willmar City Council members shut their cellphones off and put them away during council meetings after hearing from a concerned citizen that councilors are communicating using their cellphones during council meetings.

"I've been approached by a citizen who informed me that council members have been using their cellphones as a form of communication during City Council meetings," Reese said. "If council members are sending electronic messages between themselves regarding the issue that the council is discussing, I feel that violates the Open Meeting Law. Because those present have the right to listen to the discussion."

In fact, one of the purposes of

Minnesota's Open Meeting Law,

as spelled out by the Minnesota Supreme Court, is to assure the public's right to be informed.

Reese went on to say that if councilors are communicating with someone outside of the meeting regarding the issues being discussed, "that is rude" and may also be a violation of the Open Meeting Law.

"Our role is to be discussing the issue with the rest of the council," he continued. "Council members, I would ask that you please shut off and put your cellphones away during council meetings. Do this on your own. I don't want to hear from the public again in regard to this subject. Protect the city of Willmar from any possible litigation in regards to the same."

It should be noted that two councilors' cellphones were visible to the West Central Tribune during the council meeting Monday and neither put their cellphone away during the remainder of the meeting.

The West Central Tribune has also witnessed councilors checking cellphone messages during meetings and a situation at the Nov. 28 special City Council meeting caught the Tribune's attention when Councilor Tom Butterfield shared his cellphone with Councilor Mike O'Brien to read a message.

This exchange can be seen during the 56th minute of the meeting's YouTube video.

"The

Open Meeting Law

does definitely place boundaries around the use of cellphones during meetings," said Minnesota Newspaper Association attorney Mark Anfinson in an email to the West Central Tribune.

No matter the method, communication among a quorum of members done in a way that the public cannot observe is contrary to the Open Meeting Law, according to Anfinson.

"For example, the mayor is correct in stating that if council members are exchanging messages among themselves during meetings using their cellphones, it would violate the Open Meeting Law," he wrote.

He went on to state that he does not think that members using cellphones during meetings to communicate with others not on the council violates the law, but it does seem rude, as Mayor Reese suggested.

Penalties for violating the Open Meeting Law are defined in

Minnesota Statute Section 13D.06

and mainly consist of civil fines and awards of attorney's fees, according to Anfinson.