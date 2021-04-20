Willmar mayor voices his support for police

Apr. 20—WILLMAR — As the state deals with the continued fallout from the death of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis and the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd's killing, along with the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer last week, Willmar Mayor Marv Calvin publicly expressed his support for the Willmar Police Department at Monday's Willmar City Council meeting.

"At this time, it is a very difficult time to be a police officer," Calvin said, speaking directly to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt. "I want you to know, from the mayor's office, and I believe I am speaking for the entire council, we support our police officers, we respect our police officers and we are every day proud of the work you do within our community."

Calvin said the community relationship-building the local Police Department does is important work and not easy.

"You have to roll your sleeves up, you have to get after it and you do that with pride, honesty, integrity and dedication every day," Calvin said.

Calvin urged residents of Willmar to show their appreciation to the police by giving them a wave or a high five — to acknowledge them and the hard work they are doing in a difficult time.

Throughout the events that have transpired in Minnesota over the last year, Calvin said his respect and admiration for law enforcement has only grown.

"The events that have happened a week ago and again last night show police officers are human," Calvin said.

He also said that residents need to do their part.

"We as citizens need to respect our police officers, we need to follow their direction, we need to follow their commands and we need to do so in a way that brings the community together," Calvin said.

Calvin thanked Chief Felt for his leadership, saying it is second to none in the state. Calvin led the council in a round of applause for not only the Willmar Police Department but also for the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, corrections officers, the Minnesota State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.

"Thank you for what you do," Calvin said.