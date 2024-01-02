Willmar, Minnesota, man arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen vehicle

Jan. 2—WILLMAR

— A 22-year-old man was arrested by Willmar police shortly into the new year after he reportedly stole a motor vehicle and fled from police before running into a tree and fire hydrant and rolling the vehicle over on an athletic field in southwest Willmar.

According to a news release from Police Chief Jim Felt, officers were called at approximately 12:03 a.m. Monday to the 400 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast on a report of a theft of a 2018 Jeep Compass from a residence.

A Willmar police officer on patrol located the vehicle driving in the area of Fifth Street and Willmar Avenue Southwest around 12:34 a.m. According to the release, before the officer could activate their lights, the vehicle fled the area. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to flee.

The vehicle then drove off of Minnesota Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest and onto the athletic field at the Willmar Area Learning Center, according to the release. The vehicle sustained severe damage after hitting a curb, tree and fire hydrant, before it rolled over.

The driver fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

According to Felt, the man was brought to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. He was then medically cleared and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

The driver is currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending charges of motor vehicle theft, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving after revocation and fleeing police on foot.

Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.