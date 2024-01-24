Willmar, Minnesota, man charged in pedestrian's death in December hit-and-run

Jan. 24—WILLMAR

— A Willmar man now charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash told police he was drunk at the time and left the scene because of it.

Paulo Natividad Portillo, 33, is charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide in the Dec. 26 death of 52-year-old Jason Daniel Jarvis, of Cokato. Portillo also faces a felony charge of failing to stop after a traffic collision, and a misdemeanor charge of driving after suspension of his license. The charges were filed Tuesday in

Kandiyohi County District Court,

and Portillo made his first appearance Wednesday.

Portillo was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning. Judge Melissa Listug set his unconditional bail at $300,000, or $150,000 with conditions including no possession or consumption of alcohol; no contact with the victim's family; no use or possession of firearms and not driving without valid driving privileges.

Portillo's next hearing is currently scheduled for Feb. 21.

Jarvis, unnamed in court documents, was crossing First Street South at Willmar Avenue Southeast when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, according to news releases issued in December from the

Willmar Police Department.

Jarvis later died from his injuries at CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar after he didn't respond to life-saving efforts taken by doctors. He was officially pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m. Dec. 26, 2023, according to the criminal complaint.

Through investigation, police were able to identify a suspect and suspect vehicle thanks to multiple witness statements, video footage captured from nearby businesses, and numerous tips submitted by phone.

According to the criminal complaint, Portillo turned himself in a day later and agreed to answer questions. He stated that the reason he had turned himself in was because someone had died.

Portillo told a detective that he realized he had hit someone, but did not stop because he had been drinking and driving. He said he had been drinking at a friend's house the night of Dec. 26, according to the complaint, and that he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Portillo said no one else was in the car with him. He further stated the airbags in the car didn't deploy, but assumed injuries to his face were from the accident.

According to the criminal complaint, a review of Portillo's driving record showed his license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement located the damaged vehicle in the 600 block of Charlotte Street Southeast. A detective noted that the passenger side of the hood was dented and that the windshield was shattered.