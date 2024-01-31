Update: Willmar, Minnesota, man who died and deputy who used Taser named

Jan. 31—WILLMAR

— Authorities have identified both the man who died and the sheriff's deputy who deployed a stun gun during an attempted eviction Monday at a residence in Willmar.

According to a

news release

issued Wednesday afternoon by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Michael James Yanacheak, 75, of Willmar, has been identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office as the man who died at a hospital after being shocked with a Taser. A cause of death is undetermined pending further investigation.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, and identified Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputy Riley Kampsen as the officer who deployed his Taser during the attempted eviction on Jan. 29. Kampsen has five years of law enforcement experience, according to the BCA.

In an initial news release, Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson said Yanacheak had brandished a weapon, causing Kampsen to deploy his Taser. Tollefson's news release issued Monday gave no further details about the weapon or other circumstances of the incident, and Yanacheak's death was not reported at that time.

According to the BCA news release, two Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies and two Willmar police officers went to Yanacheak's apartment the morning of Jan. 29 to perform a court-ordered eviction. Law enforcement tried to get Yanacheak to open his door, but he did not respond.

After about an hour, the property manager pried open the door and officers entered to find Yanacheak in a bedroom, where he had picked up a kitchen knife and began to walk toward them, according to the release.

Officers then tried to retreat from the apartment but, "at one point, Kampsen deployed his Taser, striking Yanacheak," according to the BCA.

Officers provided medical care at the scene — described earlier by Tollefson as "life-saving measures" — until Yanacheak could be taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No officers involved in the matter discharged a firearm, according to the release.

Willmar police recovered a knife at the scene, which was later turned over to crime scene personnel.

Kampsen and the two Willmar police officers were wearing body cameras, and all available video will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, according to the news release.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office requested the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigate the incident. Findings of the investigation will be presented without recommendation to the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office for review.