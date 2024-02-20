Willmar, Minnesota, man injured in rollover

Feb. 20—LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old

Willmar

man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday night after his vehicle went off the roadway on U.S. Highway 71 in rural Spicer.

According to the

Minnesota State Patrol,

Wilder Josue Laguna Espinoza was driving a 2010 GMC Acadia southbound on Highway 71 when it ran off the road and rolled.

Espinoza was wearing a seat belt during the crash. However, alcohol is also believed to be a factor, according to the report.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash reported at 10:51 p.m. Monday, north of Kandiyohi County Road 29.

According to the State Patrol's

crash report,

Espinoza was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

and New London Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.