Willmar, Minnesota, man sentenced to nine years for selling half-pound of methamphetamine

Jan. 22—WILLMAR

— A Willmar man charged with selling a half-pound of methamphetamine over the course of three purchases by a undercover informant was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Shane Thomas Cain, 52, was sentenced Nov. 8 in Kandiyohi County District Court to 108 months in prison for an amended second-degree drug sale charge. Cain pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree drug sale and one count of first-degree drug sale in two separate criminal filings.

In exchange for his plea, two first-degree drug possession charges were dismissed and prosecutors agreed not to argue for a sentence longer than the 108 months presumed by state sentencing guidelines for the second-degree drug sale charge.

The 108-month sentence will run concurrently with the 95- and 98-month sentences for the other charges to which he pleaded guilty. Cain received credit for 282 days already served.

In Minnesota, convicted offenders must serve at least two-thirds of their sentence in custody before possibly serving the remaining time on supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Cain's expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud is Jan. 30, 2029.

According to court documents, a confidential informant advised the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task force that they were able to purchase methamphetamine from Cain. In January 2023, Task Force agents and the informant arranged three separate drug purchases from Cain.

According to an amended criminal complaint, Cain sold a total of 266 grams — more than a half-pound — of methamphetamine to the informant over the course of the three purchases. In one purchase, the informant met Cain in his vehicle at a business in Willmar and exchanged $1,000 for seven baggies of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 28, 2023, Drug and Gang Task Force agents obtained a search warrant for Cain's residence in the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest, his vehicle, and his person. At the home, law enforcement found Cain there alone in a bedroom.

Agents located the keys to the same vehicle they had observed Cain drive to one of the undercover drug purchases. According to the amended complaint, the keys to the vehicle were located near where Cain was standing when he was found. Cain denied knowing anything about the keys, neither their use nor their owner.

The keys unlocked the vehicle parked near Cain's residence. A search of the vehicle yielded multiple drug items and paraphernalia including a plastic bag located in a Milwaukee tool bag on the front seat that contained 186 grams of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, a jar of a white substance from the center console of the vehicle that weighed about 15 grams without packaging, and prescription medication with Cain's name along with a note that also had Cain's name written on it.

Officers were also able to confirm $100 of the $448 located in Cain's pants pocket came from Task Force funds recorded for use in an undercover drug purchase.

Cain's public criminal history includes five previous convictions for drug charges from 2005 to 2021, three of which were felonies, within Kandiyohi County.