Willmar, Minnesota, police shoot man, BCA investigating

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Willmar police officer shot a man Sunday morning, sending him to the hospital, according to police.

The officer arrived at the 300 block of Fourth Street SW. in Willmar just after 8 a.m. Sunday in response to a 911 caller who said he was being threatened with a knife, according to a Willmar police news release.

While officers gathered information from the victim, "the suspect suddenly exited a nearby doorway and charged at the officer with a knife," the release said. The officer tried to get away, "gave repeated commands" and then drew his gun. The officer shot after the suspect continued advancing and threatened the officer with his knife, police said.

The suspect fled but was apprehended nearby. He was taken to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital before being transferred to a facility for higher care. The release does not list the man's condition.

The officer who was involved had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The BCA, which often investigates officer-involved shootings, confirmed it was on the case, saying more information will be available once a preliminary investigation is done.