Willmar, Minnesota, wind turbines have another successful month

Feb. 19—WILLMAR

— The

Willmar Municipal Utilities

wind turbines had another successful month in January 2024 following a very rough 2023 that had the WMU Commission preparing for their potential demise.

"We had a good month," said WMU Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti.

Wind turbine three was available 99.3% of the time, and wind turbine number four was available 95.2% of the time for a total output of 562,049 kilowatt-hours, according to Marti.

The annual cost per kilowatt-hour thus far in 2024 is also starting out well — at just over one cent. This can be attributed to no major repairs being needed for either turbine in January.

Cumulatively, the cost per kilowatt-hour since they began generating power in 2009 is 14.65 cents. This is down from 15.08 cents at the end of 2022.

"We're happy with the start that we've had in December and January," Marti said.

"That's one of the best reports we've had in a long time," commented MUC Chair Shawn Mueske.

After a great year of production in 2022, the wind turbines were plagued with issues in 2023, including breaker failures in both turbines, a positioning sensor failure and hydraulic leaks in turbine three and a blade pitch failure in turbine four.

Due to breaker failures, the wind turbines sat idle or produced very little energy for months.

WMU knew in 2022 that the breakers would soon need to be replaced, but finding replacement parts for the DeWind 8.2 turbines is becoming more and more difficult due to DeWind going out of business. Other companies that WMU was able to source replacement parts from are no longer supplying them.

WMU spent several months trying to find a company that would be able to replace the breakers, and got in touch with Schneider Electric, the company that originally made the breakers for DeWind turbines. An engineer was sent out and was able to determine that the company could still make the breakers, and they were ordered in November of 2022.

The turbines were expected to be delivered within about four months, or by March of 2023. Supply chain issues delayed their delivery until July, and in the meantime, the breakers failed before the new ones arrived.

WMU wind turbine technicians Matt Krupa and Nick Hillenbrand, who are trained to the highest level for the DeWind turbines owned by the utility, were able to "kickstart" one of the breakers; it did not run for very long.

Fortunately, WMU found a company called Phase Shift Power owned by Mitchell J. Knudson of Richmond, Wisconsin, to repair the breakers and get the turbines running. Those repaired breakers are still functioning, and the new breakers are being held in storage until needed.

When Willmar's wind turbines were first constructed, WMU was told that their life expectancy is estimated to be about 20 years, or until 2029. However, WMU is finding that similar turbines are lasting about 13 to 16 years.

WMU has $2 million set in the 2029 budget to remove the turbines and restore the land on which they sit.