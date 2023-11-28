Willmar Municipal Utilities investing in generation and transmission

Nov. 28—WILLMAR

— The

Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission

on Nov. 13 approved continuing a $760,000 agreement with

DGR Engineering

to create additional generation capacity in Willmar with the installation of four more diesel generators and also took action to invest in additional transmission projects.

The separate actions were each recommended by the Municipal Utilities' planning committee.

According to the minutes from the Oct. 30 planning committee meeting, the Municipal Utilities Commission in 2016 approved a goal to cover 25% of Willmar's electrical load with local generation and the existing diesel generation covers 20% of Willmar's load.

Missouri River Energy Services

in June of 2023 updated the Reserve Capacity Agreement with its members, which included increased capacity rates along with incentives to members that install additional generation. At that time, the commission approved the installation of four 2,725-kilowatt diesel generators to provide additional local generation.

If the project becomes financially unfeasible after air permitting is conducted and bids are opened for the generators, the project can be stopped or amended, according to General Manager John Harren.

"We will complete the air permitting and bid the generators and then we will take a step back and financially look at where those numbers come in and move forward accordingly from there," Harren told the

Municipal Utilities Commission

on Nov. 13.

The total estimated cost of the project is approximately $16.7 million, including DGR's consulting services. With the Missouri River Energy Services incentives of approximately $2.6 million, WMU's share of the project cost would be approximately $14.1 million.

If the project continues to be financially feasible and moves forward, the target date for completion is 2027, according to the planning committee minutes.

The transmission project also was discussed at the Oct. 30 planning committee meeting.

"We had a really very good informational presentation on that and again, the economic impact of that investment and, again, we thought that it was worth continuing to pursue that piece," Commissioner Shawn Mueske said at the meeting Nov. 13.

Willmar Municipal Utilities will work with Missouri River Energy Services and

Great River Energy

to develop a facilities construction agreement, which defines ownership, construction and financial responsibilities of the transmission projects that have been identified, according to Mueske.

"You have to do your homework on this piece ... but again, the investment of dollars seems something viable that we want to continue to pursue," he said.

The cost of the project would be approximately $18 million and the goal is to have it completed by the end of 2028, according to Harren, who further explained the investment in transmission and how it works between the entities.

"GRE manages the transmission in this area and we own parts of the transmission system. Any power that flows over the pieces that we own, we get reimbursed for," he said.

Currently, Willmar Municipal Utilities' transmission costs are approximately $4 million per year and, at today's rates, transmission revenue received is about $3 million, according to Harren.

"Six years ago, we had maybe $3 million in expenses and slightly less than $2 million in revenue," he added. "We always talk about revenue neutrality on transmission, so we're trying to close that gap between what transmission costs us and what we receive for our ownership of our share of it. ... We're hoping that we will close the remainder of that gap that we have between what it costs us to use and being reimbursed for what we own."

Based on today's numbers, Willmar Municipal Utilities will be revenue positive by approximately $800,000, but Harren noted that if it takes 15 to 20 years to pay off the investment — and with transmission costs continuing to go up, it could end up being somewhat close to revenue neutral or maybe at a slight deficit.

"It's a good investment, guaranteed 10% return on transmission investment, so that $18 million in transmission investment is going to generate us about $1.8 million annually in revenue," Harren said.

According to the planning committee minutes, findings regarding area transmission projects that would be most beneficial and cost-effective to WMU were identified following the Willmar Area Study completed earlier this in 2023. The study was conducted by Missouri River Energy Services on behalf of WMU at no additional cost.

A study conducted by Missouri River Energy Services identified current system limitations and the best value projects to increase load serving capacity, according to the planning committee minutes. Three options were evaluated with Missouri River Energy Services, Great River Energy and Willmar Municipal Utilities recommending one transmission project that would be the most advantageous.

The project includes constructing breaker stations at

Hawick

and St. John's Lake, adding a second transformer at

Priam

, rebuilding transmission lines to St. John's Lake breaker station and a

Pennock

Loop, according to the minutes.

The estimated cost of the project is $31 million, with the Willmar Municipal Utilities share estimated at $18.6 million. The improvements will increase the transmission area capacity by more than 34 megawatts.

The improvements will be beneficial not only to the local area, but also to a 30-mile radius around the Willmar area, according to the planning committee minutes. The project will greatly increase future reliability through the enhanced transmission facilities. It is the only transmission investment project identified in the foreseeable future in this area.