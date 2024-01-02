Willmar PD community service officers get raise in base pay in 2024

Jan. 2—WILLMAR

—

Willmar Police Department

community service officers are receiving an increase in their starting wage for 2024.

The

Willmar City Council

at its Dec. 18 meeting approved an increase in the base wage to $17 an hour.

Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt explained that community service officers are part-time employees of the department, mainly law enforcement students from Ridgewater College or Alexandria Technical College. They are not licensed peace officers.

The base starting wage before the newly approved increase was $14 per hour with a 50-cent raise after one year.

"We're finding that to be competitive with other jobs in the area, mainly aimed at the college students — you know fast foods and other things like that — we're lagging behind and we're having difficulty recruiting people into the seasonal program with our department," Felt said.

During the school year, community service officers typically work between eight and 20 hours per week, increasing to 20 to 25 hours per week in the summertime, according to Felt.

"They do a lot of extras for the Police Department, the community events, the Rockin' Robbins, the abandoned vehicles, shuttling cars for service and a lot of things like that," he said, noting that they are a "force multiplier," especially when the department is short-staffed.

Councilor Julie Asmus also noted that community service officers are responsible for animal control. The Willmar Police Department receives approximately 1,000 animal complaints per year, according to Felt.

He explained that these officers typically stay with the department anywhere from six months to three-and-one-half years, typically joining the program in the first year of college. Some continue their law enforcement education at St. Cloud State University or Minnesota State University in Mankato.

"Usually, within an 18-month time frame, they can be eligible to become police officers," Felt said. "They have an 18-month job interview with us that way and it's also 18 months for us to sell our department to them to apply."

Currently, there are about six or seven former community service officers working in the Willmar Police Department and another three or four who have joined the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, according to Felt.

There are generally five to seven community service officers working at any given time — currently there are four, with three more being onboarded.

"We already know that one of them, when he completes school in June, will be gone for sure," Felt said of the current cohort. "He wants to work for a metro department. We're still trying to work on him staying with us."

Councilor Rick Fagerlie noted that the new state law that allows for part-time employees to accrue paid sick leave may help in the recruitment of community service officers, as well.