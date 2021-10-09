Willmar Police Department officers making an arrest get citizen help

Oct. 9—WILLMAR — Two Willmar Police Department officers were attempting to take a combative person into custody between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Lakeland Drive Southeast, according to a department release on its Facebook page.

The suspect resisted and fought with the officers, including punching one of the officers in the face, the release said.

While the officers struggled with the suspect, a citizen stopped their vehicle and rushed to the officers' aid. The citizen stayed until the officers completed handcuffing and secured the suspect. A second citizen also stopped and offered assistance.

During the chaotic incident and getting the suspect secured into the police vehicle, the officers did not get the citizens' names and were not able to properly thank them for their assistance, according to the release.

"I witness this (incident) from across the street, but didn't recognize the citizen helper," Russ Bennett wrote on the WPD's Facebook page.

"We just want to thank whoever our citizen 'backup' was. We're so honored to work in a great community like this. Whoever you are, you have our utmost gratitude," read the Willmar Police Department release.

The department reported that the officer punched in the face is okay and needed no medical treatment.

There will be additional charges processed against the suspect, according to the release.