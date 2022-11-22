Willmar teen now charged with attempted murder as an adult, but appeal of adult certification pending

Nov. 22—WILLMAR

— A Willmar teen first charged as a juvenile has made his first appearance as an adult on attempted murder and assault charges stemming from an August shooting in Willmar.

Adrian Medina, 16, made his first appearance Friday in Kandiyohi County District Court on two counts of second-degree attempted murder without intent and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly firing a gun at two men outside a residence following an altercation over vehicle tampering.

Judge Jennifer Fischer set bail at $750,000 with no conditions and $500,000 with conditions including no contact with the alleged victims.

The order to certify Medina as an adult was filed by Judge Stephen Wentzell on Thursday.

Defense counsel Christopher Nguyen, from Minneapolis, in a letter dated Friday asked that Judge Wentzell consider a stay on the order pending appeal, or barring that, that he consider a stay on the transfer to adult jail "as (Medina) is currently engaged in age-appropriate programming at Prairie Lakes Youth Programs."

Wentzell presided over Medina's second adult court hearing Monday and granted a stay that pauses the criminal proceedings pending an appeal of the adult certification. However, Medina will remain in adult detention.

Medina was in custody at the Meeker County Jail as of Monday, according to court documents.

Medina was identified by one of two adult male witnesses as the person who allegedly shot at them during the early morning of Aug. 27 in the 400 block of Julii Street.

According to the criminal complaint, the two men confronted Medina and an accompanying juvenile about tampering with vehicles parked on the street.

Medina is alleged to have pulled out a gun and counted down from five before he began firing at the two men, according to the complaint. Medina allegedly fired eight rounds at both men and fled the scene.

Willmar police officers investigating the shooting recovered eight 9 mm shell casings and also found bullet holes and shavings on the outer wall of the residence on Julii Street, according to the complaint.

Medina was later arrested at a family member's home in Willmar after law enforcement executed a search warrant.