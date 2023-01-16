Willmar woman arrested Sunday for attempted arson in downtown

Jan. 15—WILLMAR

— A 58-year-old woman attempted to start fires at several government and health care service buildings in downtown Willmar Sunday morning.

According to a news release from Willmar Police Department, she was in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday afternoon awaiting an appearance in court on a potential of six second-degree attempted arson charges.

The woman has a history of mental illness and disputes with local government agencies and health care services, according to the release.

A Willmar Police Officer, while on patrol at approximately 8:22 a.m. Sunday, discovered what appeared to be an attempt to set a fire to the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station located at 515 Second Street SW.

Additional officers checked the area and located similar apparent attempts at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, 502 Second Street SW; CentraCare Main Clinic, 101 Willmar Avenue SW; Kandiyohi County Courthouse, 505 Becker Avenue SW; Willmar City Offices, 333 Sixth Street SW; and at a dental office on the 400 block of Trott Avenue.

Each location appeared to have had an attempt to set a fire, including the use of flammable liquids and other items. There were no active fires or fire damage when law enforcement discovered them, according to the news release.

Items left at the crime scenes led officers to a nearby convenience store, where they obtained further information and video of a suspect and vehicle. The subsequent investigation led to the woman's arrest.

The woman was initially brought to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation, and then was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

The Willmar Police Department was assisted by the Willmar Fire Department and Willmar Fire Marshal. The cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244, the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or Minnesota CrimeStoppers at

crimestoppersmn.org

and can reference case numbers 23000571, 23000572, 23000573, 23000574, 23000576 and 23000577.