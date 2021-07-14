Willmar woman charged with burglary at Sun Ray Shopping Center during May 2020 civil unrest

Jul. 14—A Willmar, Minn., woman was charged Tuesday in the looting of two St. Paul stores during the May 2020 civil unrest.

Lily Alejandra Zelaya-Valladares, 24, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary for allegedly stealing shoes and electronics from stores in the Sun Ray Shopping Center on May 28, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows several people looting stores in the strip mall on Old Hudson Road.

Video shows Zelaya-Valladares stealing shoes from the DTLR/Villa clothing store and boxes of electronics from the T-Mobile store, the complaint states.

She was identified by her face and tattoos that were visible in the surveillance video, authorities said.

Her first court appearance is set for Aug. 4. No attorney was listed for her.