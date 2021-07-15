Willmar woman given stayed prison sentence, time served, for 2018 sex trafficking charge

Jul. 15—WILLMAR — A Willmar woman was given a 90-month stayed sentence Tuesday after she pleaded guilty in May to one charge of felony second-degree sex trafficking after introducing a woman to work as a prostitute and profiting from it in November 2018.

Marissa Elvira Mares, 30, was originally facing four charges of felony second-degree sex trafficking in the case.

Her prison sentence was stayed for five years as long as she follows the conditions of her release. She must submit to random testing, remain law-abiding, supply a DNA sample and complete a behavioral health treatment program.

Mares was also sentenced to 389 days in jail — but received credit for 389 days because she has been in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail since April 22.

Mares was also ordered to pay $1,390 in fees and restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim told authorities that Mares had trafficked her twice. After she overdosed on drugs in November 2018, the woman said, Mares offered to help her.

Mares then told the woman that she had arranged for a man to have sex with her. The meeting was in a camper in Montevideo. Afterward, the woman told police, Mares received $200 from the man and gave $60 to her.

Authorities were able to retrieve Facebook information that included a conversation between Mares and the man arranging his meeting with the woman.

In March 2019, the woman reported that Mares said a man had already paid to have sex with her.

According to the complaint, Mares told her she shouldn't be ashamed because "money is money."

The woman was dropped off at a business, and the man took her to a motel room in Willmar. Mares later told the woman that Mares had received $200 from him, and she gave $50 to the woman.

The woman told authorities that Mares tried later to get her to provide sexual services on a regular basis, but she had not done it, according to the complaint.