Willmar woman sentenced to four years for manslaughter in connection to New London overdose death in April

Dec. 7—WILLMAR

— A Willmar woman was sentenced to 48 months in prison for manslaughter in connection with a fentanyl overdose death.

Makayla Marie Oothoudt Willprecht, 21, was sentenced Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court after she pleaded guilty in October to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Samantha Jean Myers, 19, of Pennock.

Myers died April 16, 2022, at the home of friends near New London. According to court records, an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office attributed the cause of death to the effects of fentanyl.

Willprecht had been charged for helping arrange the purchase of pills that were ultimately deemed the cause of Myers' death, according to the criminal complaint.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a third-degree murder charge against Willprecht and also dismissed misdemeanor drug charges filed in a separate case. Judge Stephen Wentzell gave her credit for 203 days served since her arrest in May.

According to the criminal complaint, Willprecht obtained what ended up being counterfeit Percocet pills from Hudeife Muhumed Mire, of Willmar, and supplied them to Myers.

Percocet is a brand name for a combination of oxycodone and acetaminophen. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and is sometimes found in counterfeit pills.

Willprecht and Mire were both arrested in May and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter along with drug charges.

Mire was released on a $300,000 non-cash bond in June but hasn't been seen since. He currently has a listed active warrant with Kandiyohi County.

According to the sentencing order, Willprecht will serve her 48-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee. She remained in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody and may serve their remaining time on supervised release.

Willprecht's expected release date is Jan. 15, 2025, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.