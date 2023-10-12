Willoughby Evening Lions White Cane Walk to aid the blind in Lake County

Oct. 11—In light of National White Cane Awareness Day, the Willoughby Evening Lions Club is hosting a White Cane Walk this weekend in Willoughby.

According to the National Federation of the Blind, White Cane Awareness Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 15. For the blind or visually impaired, the white cane is a tool that gives them the ability to achieve a full and independent life as it allows for people to move freely and safely from place to place.

"White Cane Awareness Day is our way of emphasizing the critical role that this tool plays in living the lives we want and informing the public about its true significance," said federation president Mark A. Riccobono in a statement.

On Oct. 14, the Willoughby Evening Lions is challenging Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga County residents to walk blindfolded from the Willoughby Euclid Avenue Municipal Pool at 36900 Euclid Ave., to Public Square in downtown Willoughby.

The Willoughby Evening Lions was chartered in October 1982 when 20 individuals with a variety of backgrounds and occupations decided it was time to further serve their community, state, country and even the world they live in by joining with more than 1,400,000 members known as Lions International.

Locally, the Willoughby Evening Lions are in their 39th year of providing service to the Willoughby community. The autonomous service organization has donated funding and resources to a variety of service projects.

Registration for the upcoming walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the pool. Pre-registration is not mandatory as participants are welcome to show up with their pledge. The first 100 participants with a pledge of $20 or more will receive an event T-shirt and promotional goodie bag.

The proceeds from this event will be used to aid the blind and visually impaired in Lake County.

During the event, sighted guides will assist participants, who may also bring their own escort. Not everyone has to walk blindfolded as they can choose to be an escort.

Participants may also bring their dog to walk with them on a leash and will have the opportunity to meet working guide dogs, puppy guide dogs in training and other service dogs.

Lions Clubs internationally are known primarily for their generosity in support of sight-related programs, but also involved in projects such as hearing programs, diabetes research, drug awareness and environmental awareness.

According to the Willoughby Evening Lions, their list of accomplishments belies their tenure in the community. Funding for a large volume of projects is via a variety of methods, including an annual Holiday Auction, "Journey For Sight," donations from private citizens and donations to their Clown Corps from social organizations.

The club's most recent fund-raising efforts have been their 29th Annual Holiday Auction in 2022 and now their 2023 "Golfin' for Sight" Scramble for four-person teams.

For more information and a registration form for the White Cane Walk, call 440-669-7291.