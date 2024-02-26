Willoughby Hills church plans spaghetti dinner fundraiser

Feb. 26—First Covenant Church of Willoughby Hills, which has been presenting community events such car shows, concerts and luncheons since the 1990's, is now asking the community for its support.

The March 9 Community Lunch program will feature a "To-Go" spaghetti dinner fundraiser, taking place from noon to 3 p.m. The church is located at 29400 Chardon Road.

Instead of a traditional program there will be a spaghetti dinner curbside pick-up at the church. The funds raised will go 100% toward the repair of the kitchen cabinets in the church that were damaged by a broken water line, according to a news release.

"We need to fix the cabinets so we can continue to serve our community with our great lunches and programs," the church stated in the release. "Now is the time we are asking for community support."

RSVP to Vicki Otto at 440-781-1555 or Viojo@me.com to reserve a dinner of spaghetti, salad, roll and cake before March 1 for $12 with reservation in advance or $15 at the door.