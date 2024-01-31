Willoughby Hills looking to partake in United States' 250th anniversary

Jan. 30—Willoughby Hills is looking to get involved in the Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial, also known as the America 250-Ohio program.

According to America 250-Ohio, the program was formed by the state and was announced on March 1, 2022, Ohio's Statehood Day, by Gov. Mike DeWine. The 29-member commission is charged with preparing Ohio to participate in the United States' 250th anniversary, which will be in July of 2026.

America 250-Ohio is a multi-year commemoration where Ohioans from all 88 counties will receive the opportunity to be in the spotlight of the impact Ohio's role has in the nation's history.

"Their charge is to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, and the impact of Ohioans and the nation's past, present and future," said Willoughby Hills City Councilman Michael Kline.

Within this program, there's an opportunity for organizations and cities to apply for grants to aid the commemoration, Kline said.

"There's several levels of grants," he said. "The grant that best matches up with the city is referred to as a Trillion Local Activity grant that's $5,000."

The project for the commemoration should have a local or community-wide impact, Kline said.

"Included in that are such things as exhibitions, exhibits, local commemorative programs or activities, local public evens, educational programs and smaller digital projects," he said. "By getting involved, we can create something along these lines. If we come up with something that's unique to the city, there'll be a better chance of this being granted."

The program recently opened in terms of grants being given and will close March 15.

"There's two months to go through the process of applying and then after that, once accepted, there's the opportunity to put this together," Kline said.

The city is currently looking to find someone to take the lead on the project and shepherd it along.

"If somebody from council is willing, they should contact the clerk," Kline said. "Others who want to work with that person are certainly welcome."

Mayor Chris Hallum believes many things from the historical society could potentially be incorporated in the project.

"I think they're looking for things that will engage people and enlighten them perhaps, so there's some cool things that we have in history of Willoughby Hills — pictures of what things used to look like to things that used to be here and maybe some memories from the community," he said. "That would be a cool display for people to see. I encourage to get creative juices flowing."

Kline said there are descriptions of what cannot be included in the project, such as some permanent improvements or physical properties, but will still be a combination of commemorating the country's anniversary and the city.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be something that goes back hundreds of years," he said. "It can be something more recent, but also blends in with commemorating the country."

Recordings of people sharing stories may also be a part of the project.

Kline hopes to have project choices to decide on by Feb. 8 and is encouraging council members, city employees and the general public to submit ideas to council.

"From those, a choice can be made of what would seem most appropriate," he said. "I think a great source of input should be the residents who have been here their entire lives. Some families go back generations and they may have a more unique perspective that would lend itself for this type of a project."