Willoughby Hills officers respond to domestic violence, shots fired at Pine Ridge Apartments

Oct. 15—Willoughby Hills Police Department officers responded to a 911 report of a domestic disturbance at Pine Ridge Apartments on Oct. 15.

According to Police Chief Matthew Naegele, additional 911 calls were received about the report of shots fired in the parking lot and vehicles fleeing the area. Descriptions were provided to officers and they obtained a visual of the suspect vehicle on SOM Center Road near Interstate 90. Officers conducted a high risk stop of the involved vehicle and one male was subsequently taken into custody. Additionally, one firearm was recovered at that time.

Early reports indicate there was as domestic violence incident involving a 24-year-old female victim, accompanied by her 4-year-old daughter, as well as a 24-year-old male suspect, according to police. During the course of an argument in the parking lot, the victim attempted to drive away with the daughter. It is reported that the male suspect fired one round into the passenger compartment of the victim's vehicle. Neither occupant was struck by the shot fired.

The suspect proceeded to follow the victim in his vehicle as she drove from the area. This was an isolated incident, and investigators have no reason to believe there are any additional suspect involved or threat to the community at this time, according to the department.

The suspect is currently being held at the Lake County Jail and charges are pending. Anyone with additional information on this crime is to call the Willoughby Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.