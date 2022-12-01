Willoughby Hills police arrest five suspected of receiving stolen goods

Dec. 1—Five suspects originally stopped for speeding on Interstate 90 in Willoughby Hills were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in connection with thefts at various UPS stores.

According to the incident report provided by Willoughby Hills Police, four adults were transported to the Lake County Jail and were being held on felony charges of receiving stolen property. A juvenile was transported to the Lake County Juvenile Center.

According to the report:

On Nov. 27 at 4:26 a.m., a vehicle was confirmed traveling at 110 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on I-90 westbound in Willoughby Hills.

The vehicle was slow to stop, but finally came to a stop near the exit to Bishop Road. As soon as the rear passenger window was lowered, the officer smelled a very strong odor of burnt marijuana and observed at least four occupants in the vehicle. The officer instructed the driver to exit the vehicle and come to the rear.

Four other passengers were removed from the vehicle, and all were secured.

After speaking with one of the passengers, the police learned that all the occupants were from the Philadelphia area.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers located multiple burnt marijuana cigarettes in a portable ashtray located on the center console, a bag of marijuana crammed into the front of the center console, a rolling tray with marijuana residue on the front passenger floor board and a roll of aluminum foil in the front passenger seat.

Continuing the search of the suspect's vehicle, an Apple Mac book pro and two iPhones still new in the box were located in the rear cargo area. Also located was an empty Apple watch box, however one of the passengers was wearing an Apple watch at the time of the traffic stop.

The police also located a blue vinyl envelop behind the glove box. Inside the envelop were blank business checks for Solar Orthodontic Labs, in Hampton, Va.

There were multiple winter head and face masks throughout the vehicle.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office had earlier put out an alert for authorities to be on the lookout for a 2014 Black Infiniti Q50. It was a suspect vehicle in a breaking and entering case in which multiple people were observed on video taking Apple products from the Austinburg UPS store, according to the report.

According to the report, the Sheriff's Office confirmed that the MacBook pro and one of the iPhones were items stolen from the Austinburg UPS store.

The suspect's vehicle was later towed to the Willoughby Hills Police Department and all five suspects were transported to the Willoughby Hills Jail.

Adults arrested were Dhaki Henson, Khalil Greenwood, Daniel R. Gordon and Marcel Mordecai.