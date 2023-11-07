Willoughby Hills Police Department holding Fill a Cruiser Food Drive
Nov. 7—Willoughby Hills Police Department will be holding a Fill a Cruiser Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Marc's, 27505 Chardon Road, in the Shoppes of Willoughby Hills Plaza.
This will be the Police Department's third annual Food Drive with all non-perishable food items collected to be donated to St. Noel's Food Pantry, according to a news release. Since 2021, officers have donated just over 2,300 pounds of food to St. Noel's.