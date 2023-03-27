Willoughby Hills Public Library hosts talk by author Rick Porrello

Mar. 27—Back by popular demand, Willoughby Hills Public Library will once again be hosting a presentation with organized crime historian and author Rick Porrello.

This talk will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 6. Porrello will discuss his latest book "There's More Bodies Out There: A True Story of a Mafia Associate and a Police Officer Who Emerge as Suspected Serial Killers."

Attendees can learn the true story of one of the country's most dangerous con artists, his police officer partner, the men and women who fell victim to his venom and the lawmen who persevered to serve justice, according to a news release.

As an organized crime historian, Porrello began writing his first book while doing research into the murders of his grandfather and three uncles, all of whom, he learned, were mob leaders killed in Prohibition-era violence.

"The Rise and Fall of the Cleveland Mafia" became a regional favorite. Since then, he has written "Superthief-A Master Burglar, the Mafia and the Biggest Bank Heist in US History" and "To Kill the Irishman: The War that Crippled the Mafia," which was developed into a major motion picture starring Ray Stevenson, Vincent D'Onofrio, Christopher Walken and Val Kilmer.

In addition to his career as an author, Porrello is also a screenwriter, former police chief and jazz drummer, who at 18 years of age toured with Sammy Davis Jr.

This program is free to attend, however registration is required. Visit www.we247.org or call 440-942-3362 for more information or to register.

The Willoughby Hills Public Library is located at 35400 Chardon Road.