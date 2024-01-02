Willoughby Hills Sheetz is the 10th location in Lake County

Jan. 2—The recent opening of a new Sheetz in Willoughby Hills marks the 10th location in Lake County.

"That's a lot for a county," said Codie Rodland, Sheetz event marketing specialist.

In 2023, the Willoughby Hills Planning Commission approved the Sheetz gas station and convenience store. Now located at 28601 Chardon Road, the Willoughby Hills Sheetz is the major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain's 717th location and the 93rd in Ohio.

According to Rodland, Lake County is a great area to build.

"We've got a lot of talent coming from the area that we can hire," he said. "We're creating a lot of jobs for the county, as well as Sheetz, so it's like a team partnership."

The average store has about 35 to 40 job positions, which vary from sales associate positions all the way up to managerial positions.

"We have flex supervisors who travel between different stores," Rodland said. "Not only could they work in Willoughby Hills, they could work in Madison, Painesville or Concord."

Typical attendance numbers for a grand opening celebration is roughly 250 people, Rodland said. During the Sheetz's grand opening on Dec. 29, local officials and community partners with Sheetz, the Special Olympics of Ohio and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, were in attendance. A $2,500 donation to both nonprofits were made.

"We are collecting canned goods on the lot as well for that," Rodland said.

Customers on the day of the grand opening were able to win Sheetz items and enter into three giveaways.

"The first is for a $250 gift card, the second is for a $250 gift card and then we'll giveaway a $2,500 gift card to someone on the lot," Rodland said. "Inside, we have free self serve coffee and fountain drinks until midnight."

The location will be open 24/7 and will offer made-to-order subs, salads and sandwiches, as well as their own line of coffee and frozen drinks. In addition to self serve items, convenience items and gift cards will also be available for purchase.

"You can order in the store, on the app, delivery, pick up in the store, pay on the app, so there's a lot of different ways you can purchase items in the store," Rodland said.

Judging by the people who came out for the grand opening, the Willoughby Hills Sheetz was a much anticipated location, said Amber Gregor, store manager.

Gregor, of Mentor, has been a Lake County resident her whole life. When it comes to Sheetz, people come for the gas, but when they realize everything else that Sheetz has to offer, they become hooked, she said.

"Our food is what brings people in," Gregor said.

Gregor plans to not only build up the store, but build its team to be the best.

"That's what I'm focusing on in 2024," she said. "As a manager, I like to take care of my people, but Sheetz has so much more to offer as an employer. I love being a part of that."