Willoughby plans to continue making its downtown the most desirable in Lake County, mayor says

Dec. 20—Since Willoughby was successful in moving its Chagrin River trail project forward, the city has now shifted emphasis toward the erosion problems at Osborne Park.

"Our first priority in the upcoming year will be our Osborne Park project," said Mayor Robert Fiala. "We've engaged with designers and engineers to engineer a new lakefront for us. Phase one of that engineering was completed and in for permit, and we're looking now to raise the money we need to actually implement the first phase."

According to Fiala, that first phase will be around $3 million and is one part of a much larger master plan that could be as much as $18 million.

"The first phase is intended to stabilize our shore by putting revetment and other erosion control measures in place, and regrading that lakefront so we have accessibility to the water again, and take that cliff away," the mayor said.

Fiala said the Osborne Park project helps the city with several different initiatives, the first being to provide access to the lakefront in terms of recreational and environmental use.

"We're going to recreate that shoreline and much of its natural habitat," he said. "It allows us to start looking at ecotourism as a possibility. We have quite a few birders in Willoughby. It provides them a location to do what they do."

Fiala also sees additional enhancements to the park and along the Lakeshore Boulevard corridor as a benefit for economic development at the north end of the city.

"We want to use it as a jumping point to additional economic development in our lakefront district," he said.

The city will continue on with the Chagrin River trail in the new year.

"We have almost all of our funding," Fiala said. "We passed a critical milestone this year with the National Atmospheric Oceanic Administration's grant of $1.7 million, which allowed us to purchase the Andrews Osborne property. We are now in engineering and design to create the wetlands environment that we've been promoting, and also provide access and a trail around that property."

Willoughby will also work to curate its historic downtown in 2024 by doing a thorough review of codes and ordinances and working with property owners so they understand what the city's goals and objectives are.

"We're interested in maintaining a tenant mix that supports our local bars, restaurants and merchants," Fiala said. "We're looking at zoning codes and ordinances that will help us manage the kinds of tenants that we would want downtown that would continue to make it the most desirable downtown in Lake County."

The passage of Willoughby's safety levy was the most notable highlight that occurred in 2023, Fiala said. The levy will provide the funds the city needs to renovate the former Meister Media building into a new police facility.

"It's extremely important that our police department has a state-of-the-art facility to function," he said. "Our current facility is woefully undersized and obsolete.

"This new facility is going to allow us to accommodate our officers, to provide training space for them and we're excited about the fact that we will have a state-of-the-art communications center that we believe will help all of western Lake County."

Events remain an important part of promoting downtown Willoughby, and the city is always looking to add new ones, Fiala said.

"We had the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure visit our city for a day and they brought with them over 1,500 bicyclists, which was the first time they had been in this area," he said. "I can't say enough about our Parks and Recreation director, Judean Banker, who organized the event. It was an incredible amount of work to do in a short amount of time."

The feedback Willoughby received from GOBA has been favorable, Fiala said.

"More than several people have said, 'We wish we would've stayed in Willoughby several days instead of one day,' " he said.

The city will continue to push forward and keep everything going in a positive direction in 2024, Fiala said.

"We've got a lot of great things planned," he said. "Some of them involve our city and some are collaborations with other cities."

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities and agencies experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.