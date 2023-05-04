Willoughby Police take teen into custody after shots fired

May 4—A 17-year-old has been arrested for discharging a firearm near a creek in Willoughby.

According to Willoughby Police Department Det. Lt. John Begovic, at approximately 9:15 p.m. on May 1, the department responded to the area of Mohegan Trail and Commanche Trail for a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

No one was reported injured and the suspects had left the scene, heading south of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to reports.

According to Begovic, after critical information was provided by area residents with Ring video cameras, two male suspects were identified as non-residents visiting a friend's mother in the area. With the assistance of the Mayfield Heights Police Department, Willoughby detectives located the 17-year-old at an apartment in Mayfield Heights. He was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered.

The teen said he was not trying to hurt anybody and fired shots into the air and into the creek. Police are still attempting to talk with the other male, who did not fire the gun.

Begovic said the suspect was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center and will be charged with a felony count of discharging a firearm and inducing panic. More charges could follow.

"We would like to thank those residents who provided us with valuable information/evidence that resulted in the arrest," Begovic said. "The video information provided allowed our detectives to quickly identify and locate the suspects. And thanks to the Mayfield Heights Police Department for helping us with taking the suspect into custody."