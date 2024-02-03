Willoughby's Veterans Treatment Court earns final certification

Feb. 3—The Veterans Treatment Court of the Willoughby Municipal Court recently earned final certification from the Supreme Court of Ohio Commission on Specialized Dockets.

To receive the certification, a local court submits a detailed application, undergoes a visit and report on its practices, and provides specific program materials in response to certification standards, according to a news release.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy congratulated Judge Marisa Cornachio and the Willoughby Municipal Court for meeting the standards.

"Specialized dockets offer an alternative to incarceration, and reflect a community's belief in second chances," Kennedy stated in the release. "They focus on people who are willing to work to overcome the personal challenges that led to their involvement in the justice system.

"The court and community partners work together to supervise treatment, training, and support, providing local solutions to local problems under leadership of the local court."

The certification standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio and allow local courts to innovate and tailor programs to meet their community's needs and resources.

"This program is important to me, as I come from a family with a history of military service," Cornachio stated in the release. "Our community recognizes the sacrifice of the men and women who serve and this docket provides them with support so that they can continue to be proud of the life they are living."

The certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket, and assembling a treatment team to implement daily operations of the specialized docket.

The team is headed by the specialized docket judge and can include licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, court personnel, and more.