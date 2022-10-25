Willow man convicted of murder in 2018 killing of his wife

Oct. 25—A Willow man has been convicted by a jury on charges of first- and second-degree murder for the 2018 killing of his wife.

Michael James Kilgo, now 63, struck Hattie Labuff-Kilgo on the head with a wood splitting maul and then tried to burn her body to hide the crime, according to Palmer District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard. Mauls are heavy, long-handled tools with a head like a sledge hammer on one side and an ax on the other.

Troopers found Labuff-Kilgo's body in August 2018. Her remains were in a firepit off a small, remote pullout area in Petersville, according to the state Department of Law.

During a five-week jury trial, Kilgo claimed the killing was done in self-defense and in the heat of passion, the law department said.

The jury deliberated for roughly six hours before convicting Kilgo on Wednesday of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, Wininger-Howard said. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.