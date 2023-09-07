Willow Park police trying to identify pair caught on camera burglarizing church
Security cameras caught clear video of a man and woman prying open a door at St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church on the early morning of Sept. 1.
Security cameras caught clear video of a man and woman prying open a door at St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church on the early morning of Sept. 1.
"At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better." The post Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’ appeared first on In The Know.
When BMW started charging an $18 per month subscription for heated seats in 2022, the backlash was swift and brutal. Customers banded together, urging others not to encourage this type of behavior from automakers, lest it open the door to more perceived avariciousness. Customers complained that a subscription for a hardware feature only makes sense if the upfront cost is small or nonexistent -- not when someone has already spent around $50,000 on a luxury car.
After Hurricane Hilary filled his car doors with water, this TikToker was thrilled to learn there was an easy way to drain them.
The Saints said the former Pro Bowl TE was suffering a seizure during the incident in question.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou did their best Thursday at a news conference in London to sell their Oct. 28 heavyweight boxing match that is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Is a celebrity crush harmful or harmless? An expert weighs in. The post Women are reacting to their partners’ celebrity crushes looking nothing like them: ‘At least him and Harry Styles are in the same genre’ appeared first on In The Know.
In 2021, UK neobank Zopa, which has been around since 2004, leapt to a $1 billion valuation on the back of a big investment from SoftBank and a plan to go public by 2022. Now it's 2023, and Zopa is today announcing another fundraise of a different kind as it continues to wait for the IPO markets to reopen. The startup has picked up £75 million ($93 million), a debt fundraise that it plans to use to shore up its finances, eye up some acquisitions and continue building more products alongside its peer-to-peer and other loans, savings and deposits, BNPL and other services used by its 1 million customers.
The window for the GOP to find an alternative to Trump is rapidly closing.
Mattel finally reveals a few sales numbers around its blowout hit, the Barbie movie.
A group of artists have organized an open letter to Congress, arguing that generative AI isn't so bad and, more importantly, the creative community should be included in talks about how the technology should be regulated and defined. As such, those who use the tools, whether that's as software engineers or painters, should be consulted in the process of guiding their development and regulation.
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 QB recruit in the Class of 2025, is planning a visit to Boulder.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
A quick preview of what we expect to see at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show and how to attend yourself.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Apple just announced that nearly every iOS app will automatically publish the Vision Pro store by default, which the company says will give early adopters access to “hundreds of thousands of iPad and iPhone apps.” This will be in addition to whatever actual Vision Pro apps launch on the official store.
Should you stay home from work or school if you're under the weather? Here's how to navigate sick etiquette at this stage of the pandemic.
Snap up crazy-good bargains, like a retinol moisturizer that shoppers gush over for a mere $21.