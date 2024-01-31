Willow Run Airport to receive more than $2M from the federal government
Willow Run Airport will receive more than $2 million from the federal government to help build a new taxiway.
Willow Run Airport will receive more than $2 million from the federal government to help build a new taxiway.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady Wednesday, but investors will be watching and listening for any signs of when the central bank could begin cutting.
Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating on the top and bottom line.
Fans swear Bloom's bestselling powder helps boost digestion and energy levels.
Investors looking for earnings this week to wave a magic, clarifying wand over the economic and markets picture may end up being disappointed.
A judge in Delaware called the compensation package an "unfathomable sum" that's unfair to shareholders.
Google CEO Sudar Pichai said that the company's Google One cloud storage service is " just about to cross" 100 million subscribers. Speaking during Alphabet's Q4 2023 earning call, Pichai added that the company is looking to add more AI-powered features to the Google One service. The search giant first launched Google One in 2018.
So, about those new NBA load management rules...
Accel, an early investor in Indian e-commerce giants Flipkart and Myntra, is preparing a new fashion e-commerce bet in India even as competition intensifies with the recent expansion of Mukesh Ambani's Ajio platform. Accel is in advanced talks to lead a $15-20 million funding round into Newme, an Indian fast-fashion e-commerce startup, according to four people familiar with the matter. The proposed funding would value Newme, dubbed "Shein for India" by some backers, at around $83-85 million post-money, one of the sources said.
The NFL again had to dig deep to find a QB for the AFC.
Giant Ventures, a U.K.-based VC that has made a habit of investing on both sides of the Atlantic, is launching two new funds, totaling $250 million. The firm invests across climate, health and what it calls "purpose-driven" startups and some used to call "impact" or "mission-driven." Whatever the case, the raise consists of a new $100 million seed fund which will aim to back around 25 early-stage companies, while a $150 million climate-focused growth fund will aim at Series B companies.
Peter Angelos led a group that bought the Orioles for $40 million in 1993.
2025 BMW 4 Series coupe and convertible updated with light styling changes and a change to 48-volt mild hybrid engines.
You may qualify for a GoFundMe tax deduction if you contributed to a charity campaign, but many fundraisers on the platform are personal. Learn more about the IRS rules.
The mainstream luxury segment is always a dogfight. Which are leading in 2024? We'll keep track of the top luxury car brands here.
Yes, it needs more than a quick rinse — and you'll enjoy your cup of joe more when you know it's coming from a germ-free pot.
SaaS needs a new data system. Co-founded by Sriram Subramanian, the former head of cloud engineering at Confluent, and Gwen Shapira, the former engineering lead for the Kafka team at Confluent, Nile is building this new data solution with built-in support for multi-tenancy as its core primitives. "While my team built the multi-tenant product for Confluent, it didn't dawn on me that this is something that every SaaS in the world is multi-tenant, everyone needs to handle multi-tenant data -- and we have to keep building these things from scratch because there is no existing system that does it," Shapira told me.
The Kobo Libra 2 e-reader has dropped to its lowest price of the year so far, matching holiday pricing. You can snag the device for $170 from Amazon, which is $20 off.
Apple revealed today that users earned more than $1 billion in Daily Cash from spending on Apple Card last year. The tech giant also announced that Apple Card has topped more than 12 million users. Apple Card, which first launched in 2019, is exclusively available in the United States.
'I could not get up inclines without these, but once these were on, no problem,' shared one of 1,200+ fans.
Despite record growth in the solar industry last year, software startup Aurora Solar has laid off 20% of its staff of about 500 people, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company, which provides software to help solar installers manage their sales, project design and installation process, has missed its growth targets for the past year, a source said. Aurora Solar last raised $200 million in a Series D round that closed in February 2022, less than nine months after raising a $250 million Series C.