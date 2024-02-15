Willow Springs man staged farm accident, paid someone to cut off his feet, authorities say

WEST PLAINS—In Torey Thompson's 20 years of law enforcement, the Howell County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has examined his share of bizarre incidents.

When a man appeared to try and cash in on an insurance policy by staging a bloody farm equipment accident, it became the strangest case of his career.

Would-be fraud and gruesome scenes are part and parcel of Thompson's job, but the combination of those circumstances is odd. The details made it odder.

In November, the Howell County Sheriff's Office sent out a relatively vague press release to local media about a situation involving a man in Willow Springs who had lost his feet in an apparent "staged incident" with a brush hog, a rotary mower often attached to a tractor.

Lost was a literal term, as the severed feet could not be found by responding medics and law enforcement officers. No other details were provided amid the active investigation.

The case was recently closed. Thompson shared details with the News-Leader on Wednesday about the event that piqued much of the south central Missouri county's curiosity.

"It was a poorly executed plan," Thompson said. "I've never seen anything quite like it."

When the call came in to emergency responders, it was described as involving a man whose feet were severed while brush-hogging. But Thompson said it was quickly apparent the incident was staged.

The feet were freshly severed — that much was true, according to Thompson, who said the man was in his 60s and a known paraplegic in his lower extremities. Authorities were immediately curious about the tourniquets on his legs and who put them there in the immediate aftermath of the alleged accident.

The man, whom the News-Leader is not naming because he was not criminally charged, apparently had some help.

Thompson said that a man from Florida made the trip to the small Ozarks town to cut off the man's legs with a hatchet, executing an alleged plan to commit insurance fraud.

The wounds were not very convincing, the lieutenant said, with cuts that were much too clean to have been done by a brush hog.

"If it was done by a brush hog, it would have been a bloody, gory mess," Thompson said. "I've seen those types of accidents before. This wasn't like that."

As the investigation continued, Thompson said, investigators determined the man was attempting to get money from an insurance claim. Since he never formally filed the false claim, Howell County prosecutors did not press charges.

Annoyed by the resources it wasted on this situation, the sheriff's office considered pursuing criminal charges of filing a false police/EMS report, Thompson said, but the man was so severely injured from the incident that it would have been an arduous process to have him in jail. He had a lengthy stay at a local hospital.

And where did his feet end up?

"A couple days after, we got a call that a relative found them in a bucket obscured by tires, so we went and got them," Thompson said.

Ryan Collingwood covers a wide range of topics for the News-Leader with an emphasis on public safety. He can be reached by phone at 417-258-8174 and email at rcollingwood@news-leader.com. You can also follow Ryan on social media at X.com/rwcollingwood

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Authorities say Missouri man staged farm accident, had feet cut off