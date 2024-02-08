Willowick church to again host free produce and pet food distribution

Feb. 8—The next free produce and pet food distribution at Willow Praise Church, in partnership with Ohio Paws with Purpose, will be Feb. 24 between 8 and 10 a.m. for pet food and 8 to 11 a.m. for produce.

The distribution is set up as a drive-thru, and participants can register while in line. All that is needed to register for the free produce distribution is an ID or driver's license.

The church is located at: 32901 Vine St. in Willowick.

The produce distribution typically assists ever 300 families with fresh produce, which includes 12,000 pounds of produce, according to a news release. Ohio Paws with Purpose typically assists 150 to 180 families with just over 2,000 pounds of dog and cat food in total.

Those with questions about the produce distribution can contact the church at 440-944-5683 or questions regarding the pet food pantry can go to Ohiopawswithpurpose.org.