Willowick Mayor Michael Vanni wants to expand the city's lakefront

Jan. 6—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities and agencies experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.

Infrastructure improvements were among the focal points that Willowick had in 2023.

"We've made some significant ones and also have ones coming up this year, and in 2025," said Mayor Michael Vanni. "We were able to secure just under $1.2 million in grants for a sewer project, including our East 327th Street sewer rehabilitation. We also resurfaced the street in November and early December."

Willowick is currently working on a joint sewer rehab project with Wickliffe using new technology.

It's not only saving us excavation, it's saving us in cost," Vanni said. "It's a very important storm sewer project for not only us, but Wickliffe. It shows we all work together."

The East 288th Street and Fairway Boulevard project should be completed in early spring, he said. Also coming up this year is the resurfacing of Vine Street from Willowick to parts of Eastlake. This stems from the new water lines that were installed last year in Willowick.

Additionally, Willowick obtained grant money for another sanitary project on East 305 Street, which will be underway this year. The project plays into what the city will be doing in 2025.

"We have over $2 million from NOACA and we will be resurfacing East 305 Street from Lakeland Boulevard all the way to Lakeshore," Vanni said. "We are also looking at the Vine Street corridor project with Eastlake and Willoughby."

The three cities will soon be meeting with Laketran and ODOT to see where they can best use the $1.5 million grant in order to get the early portion of the Vine Street project started.

"We're looking to splitting that three ways evenly," Vanni said. "It's a big project between three cities, but it's something that's needed to improve the streetscape and beautification of Vine Street."

He is planning to meet with Lake Metroparks in regard to expanding the lakefront to have access down to the lake. The city is also looking to build a new fire department.

"A 15-year-old from North High School is working with the Woody Williams Foundation for doing a Gold Star Memorial, which honors local veterans who have been killed in action," Vanni said. "We want to have that monument built on the lakefront as part of our lakefront park renovation."

At the Willowick Community Senior Citizens Center, a new HVAC system was installed and the steps to the front entrance was redone. Willowick was also able to come to a new five-year agreement for Meals on Wheels to stay in the city.

"This year's our 50th anniversary for our senior center, so we're in the middle of planning a celebration," Vanni said.

The city swore in a new police chief in August, as well as hired two new police officers. ARPA money was also used to order a new ambulance for the fire department. The city is expecting delivery of that in mid 2026.

The Willowick Recreation Department put on a number of events throughout the year, including a big screen movie night at Dudley Park, Christmas in July at Manry Park, the annual water show, which draws a huge crowd annually, the classic car show, summer concerts at the lakefront park and winter wonderland.

"I believe our rec department is one of the best departments in the county," Vanni said. "We're looking forward to the solar eclipse that's coming. We are planning an event at Dudley Park."

Over the last couple of years and in 2023, Willowick has been building on economic development momentum.

"We had a number of new businesses come in," the mayor said. "Goodwill built one of their largest stores at Shoregate Town Center, Dollar Tree moved in, Create A Space and Pie Cafe."

The city plans to continue to improve infrastructure and is looking to hire two more police officers.

"There's always challenges as far as keeping our police and fire staffed," Vanni said. "It's been tough trying to find people to come work, but we've made some changes and the numbers were a little better. We had 25 applicants take the test."

Vanni was retained in November and is honored to be able to have a four-year term.

"I love this city and the people who work here are unbelievable," he said. "They are dedicated."