Willows man arrested in connection to burglaries

Mar. 3—A Willows man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a string of recent commercial and vehicle burglaries.

According to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to two separate reports of a burglar alarm sounding at the Casa Ramos restaurant in Willows in the early morning of Thursday, Feb. 25. The first call was made around 3:05 a.m., when deputies located an unlocked door to the restaurant and didn't see any signs of theft.

Deputies returned approximately two hours later and found that the restaurant had been burglarized.

After review surveillance footage, a deputy located a man matching the description of the burglar walking in a nearby apartment complex, according to the press release.

Glenn County Sheriff's deputies identified the suspect as Andres Ortega, 25, of Willows.

Glenn Investigators and Narcotics Task Force wrote a search warrant for the suspect's apartment and reportedly found not only items taken from Casa Ramos, but also items from several other burglaries reported in the Willows area. Stolen items included electronic devices, such as web cameras and laptops stolen from Murdock Elementary School during a burglary that occurred on Jan. 29.

Investigators also recovered a stolen firearm and hunting equipment taken from a vehicle burglary that occurred in Willows on Feb. 25.

Ortega was also determined to be the primary suspect in a burglary that occurred at the Glenn County Mosquito Vector Control Office in Willows on Jan. 29 where two vehicles and other miscellaneous items were stollen.

According to the press release, Ortega reportedly confessed to being involved in several of the Willows burglaries and is in custody at the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of several counts of felony burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Ortega is being held on $25,000 bail.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Glenn County Sheriff's Office at 934-6431.

