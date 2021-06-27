The Willows offers distinctive new homes for all stages of life and classic Johnson County living.

Joe and Julie Pascuzzi had always planned on downsizing once their youngest child left for college in the fall of 2021, but never imagined their next move would play out this way.

During a tour of the spring 2019 Parade of Homes, they fell in love with the convenience and style of reverse 1.5-story homes and found a Bickimer Homes floor plan in The Willows, a new Johnson County development at 143rd and Pflumm in Olathe. The Jefferson II, a 1.5-story Bickimer Home plan, already had the foundation poured on a lushly treed, spacious, and private home site, a requirement for the couple. Eighteen months ahead of their timeline, the Pascuzzi’s were choosing finishes and making design adjustments to match their lifestyle.

“We had previously lived in the area for 10 years, so were fans of the location,” said Julie Pascuzzi, whose home was completed in The Preserve neighborhood in December 2019. “Our home was only the second finished in The Willows, so it’s been exciting for us to see the community come to life — and so quickly! It’s certainly a popular destination for new home buyers.”

A Covenant – Rodrock Homes Community, The Willows is comprised of three neighborhoods — Willow Grove, Willow Pointe, and The Preserve — with amenities like a walking trail, zero entry pool and covered pavilion scheduled for completion this summer, a well-equipped playground and easy access to Johnson County dining, shopping, and attractions. The community is also situated in the sought-after, award-winning Blue Valley School District, a must for many families looking to purchase a new home.

For the Pascuzzi’s, who worked with Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent and The Willows community manager Amy Maher and Brian Patenaude and Jon Murray of Bickimer Homes, it was a seamless building experience.

“And who knew that the answer to our beautiful empty nester home was almost in our old backyard,” said Julie Pascuzzi.

Introducing Willow Pointe, gracious private villas nestled in a maintenance-free neighborhood. Maher is excited for buyers to discover The Willows final phase, Willow Pointe, a carefully curated neighborhood showcasing villa living from the low $600,000s to $750,000.

“It’s not a cookie-cutter setting where all of the homes look alike,” Maher said. “There are many stunning floor plans for buyers wanting to right-size from a traditional single-family residence. Buyers can choose to either build or purchase a home in process — currently nine villas are under construction. Benefits of living in this maintenance-provided neighborhood in The Willows are many and homeowners can find a home that embraces their life and style, enjoy the community amenities, and be near to everything Johnson County offers.”

Willow Pointe also boasts home sites backing up to picturesque green spaces.

“The demand for luxury villa living in a prime Johnson County location ensures that Willow Pointe home sites will go quickly,” Maher said. “Buyers will love the joys of simple living with tasks like mowing and shoveling no longer on their to-do list. It’s a unique maintenance-free environment sure to resonant with villa seekers and I encourage prospective villa buyers to visit us in our model home in Willow Grove to discuss the many options we offer.”

Willow Grove: Second phase now open, with plenty of home sites available, professionally decorated model row to tour. Discerning buyers seeking new homes combining classic comfort and a flair for modern lifestyles will appreciate the diverse floor plans in Willow Grove, including reverse, 1.5-story and two-story with prices ranging from $600,000 to the mid $800,000s.

Carefully chosen design elements and high-quality materials and finishes create a warm and welcoming ambience for homes that effortlessly blends life and style.

“Buyers can work with some of the area’s most renowned builders, including Rodrock Homes, Bickimer Homes, Covenant Custom Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, and New Mark Homes,” said Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent and The Willows community manager Brenda Youness. “Our model row features four exceptional homes with high-quality materials, superior craftsmanship and high-end finishes that can be built anywhere in the community, including Willow Pointe. A diverse collection of floor plans is also available.”

Tour The Irving by Rodrock Homes, the newest generation design in the Irving floor plan collection. A striking two-story perfect for family living, the Irving’s main level showcases an efficient L-shaped kitchen for the home chef, cozy great room with gas fireplace and built-in cabinets, and a front office for those who work from home.

Bickimer Homes Jefferson EX is a reverse 1.5-story home defined by main-level living with a well-appointed owner’s suite on the first floor, three additional spacious bedrooms, a spectacular great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a stylish, gourmet-inspired open kitchen

The Preserve: The Willows estate neighborhood. Maher notes that two gorgeous homes are underway in this neighborhood and one home site is available for a custom build.

“The Preserve is the answer for buyers wanting a larger property,” said Maher. “Five distinguished, renowned Kansas City builders are at their disposal, along with a wide variety of floor plans.”

Availability going fast — visit today. The Willows and model homes in Willow Grove are open today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maher and Youness are onsite to answer your questions and guide you through the many benefits of living in The Willows. Or tour The Willows virtually 24/7 at thewillowskc.com from the comfort of your own home and explore floor plans and available inventory.

“This is a fast-moving real estate market, and The Willows is nearing completion,” Maher said. “Regardless of the neighborhood you choose, a home in The Willows is truly an investment in your family’s future.”

The Willows

The Willows | A Covenant – Rodrock Homes Community

Marketed by: Weichert REALTORS Welch & Company

Web: thewillowskc.com

Contact: 913-229-0222

Prices: range from $600,000 to more than $1 million