Wills Point man arrested for pointing gun at deputies during standoff

The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read

Mar. 22—A Wills Point man was taken into custody over the weekend, after reportedly pointing a gun at law enforcement officers.

The office of Van Zandt County Sherif Steve Hendrix reported officers responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday to a domestic disturbance on Van Zandt County Road 2627. During the course of the investigation the suspect, Monty Adair, pointed a long gun in the direction of the law enforcement officers on scene.'Hendrizx said the deputies immediately retreated, took cover and had a family member of the victim of the assault drive her away from the scene.

Hendrix was notified and responded to the scene with Chief Deputy Craig Shelton and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division. Also on scene was the Wills Point Police Department K-9 unit and State Park Police. After the suspect refused to respond to verbal commands the Forney-Terrell Joint Swat Team was called out. Warrants were obtained and the suspect eventually surrendered to law enforcement around 1:30 am. Sunday after the SWAT team utilized non lethal tactics to end the standoff without loss of life or serious injury.

Adair was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and assault family violence causes bodily injury to a family member.

"Attempts to cause harm to our law enforcement will not be tolerated in Van Zandt County," Hendrix said. "I also want to thank all of the officers who assisted and to the Forney-Terrell Joint Swat Team for their help in a peaceful outcome to a potential tragic situation,"

Recommended Stories

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • California scientists detect 42 ‘mystery’ chemicals plus 55 in pregnant women never before seen in humans

    Professor says it’s ‘alarming that we keep seeing certain chemicals travel from pregnant women to their children, which means these chemicals can be with us for generations’

  • Does Dan Bongino have what it takes to be the new Rush Limbaugh?

    Despite the decline of newspapers and TV, conservative talk radio remains big business, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Australia evacuates thousands, faces record floods

    Stretches of Australia's east coast are suffering their worst floods in decades.Unrelenting rain over the weekend saw roads and bridges swallowed up and floodwaters rushing through houses.On Monday New South Wales leader Gladys Berejiklian warned that more heavy downpours are on the way."So far the SES has been called out at least 8,000 times. There are around 15,000 people who have been evacuated from the mid-north coast from their homes. In the Nepean Richmond Valley region, the Hawkesbury region there have been about 3,000 evacuations to date. Nineteen evacuation orders have been issued and potentially more to come.Sydney on Sunday recorded the wettest day of the year with more than four inches of rain while some parts of the north coast recorded nearly three feet of rainfall in the last six days."And I just want to say to everybody across the state who is currently living in fear and anxiety that all of us are thinking of you. Some communities that were battered by the bushfires are now being battered by the floods and deep drought prior to that... I know for many people, they will feel like it is a breaking point. When you have been through three or four incidents which are life changing on top of each other, it can make you feel like you are at breaking point. Please know that we are thinking of you and we're getting support as much as we can."The state's emergency services say flooding is likely to top record levels set in the 1960s.And authorities expect the wild weather to continue until Wednesday.

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • White House adds ‘tricky’ steps to ‘windy’ weather as reason for Biden’s triple tumble on Air Force One

    Administration has refused to confirm whether the president was examined by a doctor

  • Dzhokhar Tsarnaev: Who is the Boston marathon bomber and does he face the death penalty?

    After a decision by the Supreme Court, the convicted terrorist’s death sentence may be reinstated after all

  • Biden news: President faces criticism over border strategy ‘disaster’ as Trump rants about Dr Seuss

    Follow the latest updates

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • McDavid records goal, assist as Oilers rally past Jets 4-2

    Leon Draisaitl's third-period goal proved to be the winner as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from two goals down and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Saturday night. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore also scored. Mike Smith made 29 saves.

  • NASCAR final: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta with late-lap pass

    Blaney passed Kyle Larson late to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta Cup race, shocking Kyle Larson

    Blaney executed a late-race pass after Larson led more than 260 laps.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Atlanta on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Proud Boys Are Rallying Again, but With a Sneaky Twist

    Kevin Mohatt/ReutersOn Saturday, on opposite sides of the country, men in black and yellow uniforms took to the streets for various far-right causes. In Sandy, Oregon, they joined a church for an anti-gay event. In Raleigh, North Carolina, they joined supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory for a protest against COVID-19 prevention measures.They were members of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group, many leaders of which have been charged with planning and taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (The group may face additional legal challenges, with a top prosecutor suggesting sedition charges for unnamed rioters.) Following the Capitol riot, and subsequent revelations that the Proud Boys’ chairman was a federal informant, some Proud Boys chapters splintered while others appeared less publicly active than in months past.But in recent days, some Proud Boys chapters have resumed their public rallies, often attaching themselves to other right-wing groups, while their own leadership battles serious criminal charges.“I think we saw a little bit of a lull right after Jan. 6 from the Proud Boys and many other anti-democratic groups across the country,” said Stephen Piggott, a program analyst at Western States Center, a nonprofit that monitors the far right. “But certainly there’s been an increase recently and in gatherings in the Pacific Northwest.”Proud Boys Dealt Another Blow as Feds Crack DownThe rally in Sandy, Oregon, on Saturday was among the group’s first post-Jan. 6 events in the state, where Proud Boys are infamously active, Willamette Week reported. During that rally, members of the Proud Boys joined an anti-LGBT event hosted by Rivers of Living Water United Pentecostal Church, which did not immediately return a request for comment. Its pastor, Russell Collier, told Willamette Week that it had not invited the Proud Boys but that he appreciated the group’s presence because someone had previously hung pro-LGBT banners on his church.When counter-protesters hosted a “have a gay day” event across the street, Proud Boys reportedly shouted insults at them, accusing them of being communists. (Oregon Proud Boys have previously endorsed violence against communists, wearing T-shirts endorsing the murder of communists under the administration of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.)Do you know something we should about the far right, Proud Boys, or Jan. 6? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.Piggott said many of the Proud Boys’ recent appearances have been at events organized by other groups on the far right. That was the case in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.Online, the Raleigh rally was advertised as part of a worldwide March 20 uprising against COVID-19 “lockdowns.” In reality, North Carolina is far from locked down, with indoor dining and sporting events allowed. About 100 people showed up for the event.Among them was a motley assortment of Proud Boys and MAGA types, with at least one person flying a flag for a Three Percenter militia and another flying a large flag for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely accuses former President Donald Trump’s foes of being involved in Satanic cannibalism and pedophilia.The rally came during a bad week for North Carolina Proud Boys, and a bad year for the organization at large. Charles Donohoe, the leader of a North Carolina Proud Boys chapter, was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges for allegedly planning to overpower police and enter the Capitol. Proud Boys leaders in three other states are listed as co-defendants in his case, with other Proud Boys across the country facing their own criminal charges stemming from the Capitol riot. And just last month, multiple Proud Boys chapters announced their separation from the national organization, after it was revealed that Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio has worked as a federal informant.New Proud Boys Busted for Capitol Riot Have Wild Police TiesIt’s enough for some Proud Boys to eye a rebrand when they attempt public events. The Patriot Party, a loosely affiliated pro-Trump movement, has hosted events attended by uniformed Proud Boys, CNN previously reported. One Patriot Party organizer, who is currently advertising upcoming events in Pennsylvania, has previously described himself on video as a Proud Boy. Nevertheless, he told CNN at a Patriot Party event that he had never heard of the group.Even online, the Proud Boys appear to have taken measures to blend in with a broader pro-Trump crowd after the Capitol riot. One longtime Proud Boys channel on the messaging platform Telegram now describes itself as a safe haven for users of the conservative social media site Parler, which briefly went offline after the Capitol riot.“This is a PUBLIC chat for Parler refugees and not affiliated with any group,” a pinned post in the channel reads. The channel currently has more than 12,700 members, many of them not Proud Boys.Despite the channel’s insistence that it isn’t affiliated with any group, Tarrio appears to moderate the group and promotes his own content to the channel’s thousands of subscribers.Piggott said Oregon was bracing for a far-right car rally this weekend. Like the Raleigh and Sandy events last weekend, the Proud Boys are not organizing the event, but are expected to attend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Spring breakers accused of drugging, raping woman who later died in Miami Beach

    Officials in Miami Beach have struggled to handle waves of beachgoers who've flocked to the area since last month.

  • Zoom paid $0 in federal taxes on $664 million in pandemic profits, mostly by paying executives stock options

    Zoom shaved $300 million off its tax bill last year by paying executives in stock options, for an effective tax rate of 0.8%.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered where he was found dead.