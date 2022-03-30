Is WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy outperformed its Russell 2500 Growth Index benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across seven of the 10 sectors in which it was invested during the quarter (out of 11 sectors total), with the industrials sector the leading contributor, while the consumer discretionary and IT sectors were the primary detractors. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

ClearBridge Investments SMID Cap Growth Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 2015 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based modular space and portable storage solutions provider with a $9.0 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Bradley L. Soultz. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) delivered a -1.05% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 47.97%. The stock closed at $40.42 per share on March 28, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments SMID Cap Growth Strategy has to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"We added six new positions in the fourth quarter, the largest being WillScot Mobile Mini in the industrials sector. WillScot is the leading manufacturer in the modular office and storage end markets. The company has a multitude of idiosyncratic growth drivers that should support a doubling of free cash flow per share over the next four to five years."

Our calculations show that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was in 61 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 56 funds in the previous quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) delivered a -0.57% return in the past 3 months.

