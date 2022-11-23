Is Willscot Mobile Mini (WSC) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its "US Small Cap Value Fund" third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of the year, the portfolio fell –9.48% (net), below the R2000V’s decline of –4.6% and the R2500V’s decline of –4.5%. Try to spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund mentioned WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2015, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based modular space and portable storage solutions provider with a $10.0 billion market capitalization. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) delivered a 17.26% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 21.39%. The stock closed at $47.89 per share on November 22, 2022.

Here is what Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund has to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Willscot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC): This modular and portable storage space company posted another quarter of strong earnings with good growth in rental rates as it increased penetration of value-added products and services such as units equipped with HVAC, ethernet ports, and plumbing. Pricing, profitability, and cash flow generation continue to be positives."

doors, secure, storage, unit,

sunlover/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was in 57 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 61 funds in the previous quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) delivered a 17.23% return in the past 3 months.

Story continues

In November 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.