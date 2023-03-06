Willys Jeep Restomod Sports F-250 Axles And Hellcat Engine

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This monster mash of utility is more than good enough to compete with modern muscle trucks.

Willys Jeeps are some of the most highly sought after automobiles on the classic utility vehicle market for a lot of reasons. They were used to fight wars in the name of freedom, have a reputation for great performance on the offroading trails, and look pretty much ionic to most people. However, the one area that brings them down in terms of value and overall quality is the fact that they are very old vehicles. That's exactly why one man decided to get a full overhaul done on his old Jeep and turn it into something unlike anything previously seen on the classic collector market.

First on the list of modifications is the cab which was cut up and welded back together to provide eight inches of additional width and six inches of length. Comfort is a pretty big deal when it comes to driving a classic car as many of those vehicles lack in that department. Thanks to the good work of the truck’s builders, this Jeep also looks a lot different from its stock counterpart with wider body work and some incredibly thick offroading tires. Interestingly enough, they decided to use F-250 axles from a Ford pickup truck to give the vehicle plenty of traction, power transfer, and utility for virtually any conditions.

On top of all of this, you’ll find the air suspension to be one of the most unique features on the entire piece which allow the owner and driver to control ride height how he pleases. Despite the builder’s claim of about 700 horsepower, the engine was apparently from a Hellcat Red Eye which has an output of around 797 horsepower, a big difference for any vehicle let alone a custom classic. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine roars and screams to crazy speeds that many would consider impossible for an old Jeep truck which is exactly what makes this Willy’s one of the coolest classic Jeeps out there.

