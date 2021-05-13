- By GF Value





The stock of Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $35.56 per share and the market cap of $22.5 billion, Wilmar International stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Wilmar International is shown in the chart below.





Wilmar International Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Wilmar International is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 4.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.03% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Wilmar International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Wilmar International is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Wilmar International is poor. This is the debt and cash of Wilmar International over the past years:

Story continues

Wilmar International Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Wilmar International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $50.5 billion and earnings of $0.27 a share. Its operating margin is 4.51%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Wilmar International at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Wilmar International over the past years:

Wilmar International Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Wilmar International's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Wilmar International's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.4%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Wilmar International's ROIC is 3.97 while its WACC came in at 3.87. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Wilmar International is shown below:

Wilmar International Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

In closing, the stock of Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Wilmar International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

