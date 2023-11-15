Wilmer police issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Wilmer, Texas for a 10-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning — and who police believe to be in danger.

Police are looking for Ian Aguilar, who is Hispanic, 4-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 20 block of Oakdale Street in Wilmer, about 45 miles east of Fort Worth.

Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, is the suspect wanted in connection to the abduction of 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was last seen Tuesday morning in Wilmer, TX.

The suspect in Ian’s abduction is 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano. He is described as a white male who is 5- feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Wilmer Police are looking for Ian Aguilar, 10, who was last seen Tuesday morning in Wilmer, Texas. The suspect vehicle is a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate KVZ-1194.

The suspect vehicle is a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Texas license plate KVZ-1194. Aguilar-Cano was also last seen in Wilmer.

Law enforcement officials believe Ian to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Ian’s abduction or the suspect is asked to call Wilmer police at 972-441-6565.