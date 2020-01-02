Wilmer Valderrama got engaged on New Year's Day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

"It’s just us now," is how "That '70s Show" veteran Wilmer Valderrama captioned an Instagram photo of him proposing to his model girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco, on New Year's Day.

The couple is seen on the beach, with "NCIS" star Valderrama on bended knee on a rock jutting into the ocean.

The pair have been linked since April of last year, according to People magazine.

Valderrama, 39, has been linked to many Hollywood beauties, including Mandy Moore, Mischa Barton and Demi Lovato, whom he dated for six years before they broke up amicably in June of 2016.

They remain best friends, according to their statement at the time.