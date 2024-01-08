Wilmette Rotary offering scholarships to area vocational career students

Vocational students in Chicago’s north, northwest and western suburbs are eligible to apply for scholarships available from the Rotary Club of Wilmette and the Friedman Foundation.

Fifteen $1,500 scholarships are available to students pursuing careers such as welding, auto mechanics. business administration HVAC and others. Eligible applicants must also be working toward an associate degree, diploma or certificate.

Other qualifications include good grades in relevant subjects, work experience or volunteer work in their chosen field, extracurricular activities, character recommendations and more.

Once applicants are screened, one to two will be sponsored before being sent to the suburban Rotary selection committee for interviews

The Rotary Club of Wilmette has made changes to its scholarship programs after several years of recipients never cashing their checks.

“Most of these kids are wealthy enough to not even cash it,” Rotary Club of Wilmette President Mariana Far said. “Let’s shift our focus with our scholarships to make it more about who’s going to do what and who needs it the most.”

The shift has allowed for greater impact, according to Far.

Applications can be completed online at https://www.rotary6440.org/sitepage/vocational-service and are due by early March. Those interested in joining the Rotary can find more information at rotary6440.org.