Wilmington airport to increase nonstop flights to major destination

Another nonstop destination from Wilmington International Airport will receive increased service.

American Airlines has enhanced its summer schedules to include daily service between Wilmington International Airport and Miami International Airport starting June 5th, according to a news release from the airport.

The airline announced the new nonstop service last summer with Saturday only flights operating from November-May.

"American is thrilled to add daily flights between ILM and MIA after inaugurating this service only three months ago," said Jason Reisinger, American Airlines Managing Director of Global Network Planning. "American is proud to serve as ILM’s largest carrier and looks forward to offering customers convenient connections to destinations across our comprehensive global network."

Wilmington International Airport will expand service to Miami with daily flights beginning in June.

Flights will depart ILM at 6 a.m. and arrive in Miami at 7:44 a.m. On the return, flights depart Miami at 7:55 p.m. and arrive at ILM at 9:59 p.m. Flights are on sale now on www.aa.com and through American’s mobile app.

American Airlines, ILM’s largest carrier, serves ILM with eight nonstop destinations. (Charlotte, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, New York-LaGuardia, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami). The Miami flight allows business and leisure travelers to conveniently fly nonstop to Miami and easily connect to more than 70 destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

"We’re glad to hear the community and inbound traveler response to this new nonstop has been so strong," said Jeff Bourk, airport director. "We’re thankful American continues to invest their resources in the Wilmington market and are thrilled to gain this daily nonstop service over the summer."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington International Airport to add daily flights to Miami